Here's The #1 Thing You Need To Work At PIMCO

PIMCO's Mohamed El-Erian and Bill Gross were on Bloomberg TV today.



One interesting that offers a merciful break from all the Eurozone involves hiring.

What do you need to work at PIMCO? Basically gut and common sense. Raw skill, basically.

On what PIMCO looks for when hiring:

El-Erian: “First, we look for the best athlete. PIMCO has been very good at bringing somebody and then finding new positions for them on the team, and then finding that they excel. Some of the people you talk to are excelling in new positions. The second issue is putting people together in teams. PIMCO functions in teams. We need an economist, a mathematician, and somebody who has a street instinct, gut instinct on the markets. You want to make sure we have these individuals together in teams so that we can go out and earn returns for our clients.

Gross: “Common sense is a neglected ingredient, I think. It is hard to find common sense and to basically interview for it. But intelligence, to my way of thinking, is a significant overvalued quantity. We need a CQ in addition to an IQ. Put them together and you’ve got a great investor.”

