10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning and happy Friday!
Before you head off into your weekend, here’s the tech news you need to know:
1. Rejoice! Bigger iPhone screens are coming soon.
2. Microsoft reported record revenue of $US24.52 billion during Q2.
3. Hunter Moore, better known as the “Revenge Porn King” has been indicted.
4. Apple is taking over its homepage to celebrate 30 years of the Mac. Here’s how the Mac evolved over the years.
5. Facebook debunks that Princeton study that said the site will lose 80% of its users by 2015.
6. Apple is making progress on its development of a successor to the current Apple TV.
7. Google will pay a year’s salary to hackers who find one really bad security flaw in Chrome.
8. Samsung posts first decline of quarterly profit in two years.
9. Here’s how it feels to leave a great job at Facebook.
