10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

1. The new version of Samsung’s Gear smartwatch will run on Tizen, not Google’s Android operating system.
2. Apple’s and Amazon’s arrogance in mobile and e-commerce, respectively, is earned. But neither has developed a strong b-to-b sales or service culture.
3. Here are the do’s and don’ts of wearing Google Glass.
4. Neetzan Zimmerman, the Gawker alum known for his Midas touch in driving online traffic, promoted what appears to be Whisper’s first A-list celebrity gossip scoop.
5. The U.S. government long considered its collection of Americans’ call records to be a state secret. Now the Director of National Intelligence admits it would have been better if Washington had acknowledged the surveillance in the first place.
6. Everything we know so far about the iPhone 6.
7. US News has released its list of the 100 best jobs in 2014, and the No. 1 job on the list is: software developer.
8. Popular and addicting Candy Crush filed for its IPO.
9. Want to get rich? Have a really stupid idea.
10. It’s shaping up to be a rough Mobile World Congress for Microsoft, with little new expected on either the hardware or software front for Windows Phone.
