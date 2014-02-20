10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Facebook is buying huge messaging app WhatsApp for $US12 billion in stock and $US4 billion in cash.
2. Four numbers that explain why Facebook acquired Whatsapp.
3. Google Fibre is ready to expand, as Google has identified nine metro areas scattered around the country as possible sites of deployment, the company said.
4. BlackBerry’s new CEO John Chen is taking issue with what appears to be a fairly innocent T-Mobile promotion.
5. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss announced the creation of the Winkdex in a regulatory filing they made on Wednesday to theSecurities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund they first applied to create last summer.
6. How one scammer manipulated Apple’s top charts to earn tons of money.
7. Here’s why Mark Zuckerberg had to buy WhatsApp.
8. Jawbone may be the one company Apple should fear the most.
9. Here’s how to stop paying for cable television.
