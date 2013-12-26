10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!

If you celebrated Christmas yesterday, we hope you had a wonderful holiday. If not, we hope you had a wonderful Wednesday.

It’s December 26th and there’s only a few days left of 2013, but don’t discount the final week of the year; there’s still lots going on.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. Target is denying that PIN numbers were stolen in the data hack that happened at the end of November and through December.

2. It’s Google vs. Rap Genius: The search engine fought back after learning the start up had been manipulating SEO to push itself higher to the top of the results list after a search.

3. Shipping delays left many with IOUs under their Christmas trees yesterday.

4. Taiwan just fined Apple for price-plan meddling.

5. After the director of IAC’s PR was tossed for her racist tweet, The New York Times asks

“Is the Internet a mob without consequence?”

6. Much ugh: Someone’s been hacking Dogecoins. (For an explainer on Dogecoin, see here.)

7. Researchers are publishing a Snapchat code that allows phone number matching after exploit disclosures are ignored.

8. Did you get a new iPhone for Christmas? Here’s everything you need to download first.

9. Bitcoins are not subject to seizure by federal law.

10. It’s official: we love to shop online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.