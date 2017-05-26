What you need to know in advertising today

Facebook has signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to make shows for its upcoming video service, which will feature long and short-form content with ad breaks, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

Facebook is planning two tiers of video entertainment: scripted shows with episodes lasting 20 to 30 minutes, which it will own; and shorter scripted and unscripted shows with episodes lasting about 5 to 10 minutes, which Facebook will not own, according to the sources.

To read more about how much money Facebook is pumping into its original video content initiative, click here.

In other news:

Facebook has tapped two former digital CEOs to beef up its ad sales team. Industry veterans Nada Stirratt and Ty Ahmad-Taylor have joined the company to help in its battle with Google.

The tech startup Simulmedia thinks the market for targeted TV ads is about to explode. So the company is planning to licence its software and tools to ad buyers.

A longtime Snapchat exec who helped build its ad business has left the company. The former growth director Brian Ames left in May to be the president of advertising at mobile game studio King.

Facebook is testing a change that will make news an even bigger part of your feed. The move follows reports from last year that the company allegedly suppressed stories from conservative media outlets in its Trending news section.

Google is under fire for watching you while you shop even when you’re not online. The company is blending consumer data pulled from apps like YouTube and Google Maps with billions of credit-card transaction records.

Snapchat is offering some ad buyers discounts. The company is looking to ramp up demand by the end of the current quarter to boost earnings, reports Digiday.

Cars.com plans to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s show. The Fox News host has come under fire for pushing debunked conspiracy theories, reports Variety.

