What you need to know in advertising today

Google Inside our campus network room, routers and switches allow our data centres to talk to each other. The fibre optic networks connecting our sites can run at speeds that are more than 200,000 times faster than a typical home Internet connection. The fibre cables run along the yellow cable trays near the ceiling.

Google is promising advertisers access to more granular data on their ad campaigns, along with more flexible and powerful tools to track the performance of their advertising spending.

The search giant is rolling out a new ad measurement product called Ads Data Hub which is designed to make it easier for marketers to get in-depth information on ad campaigns.

To read more on whether Google’s new ad data product will go far enough to please some sceptical marketers, click here.

In other news:

The deal that created Ben Lerer’s new media empire, Group Nine, totaled $US585 million. The entity includes the brands Thrillist, NowThis, The Dodo, and Discovery Communications’ Seeker.

Viacom is exploring sports-free, entertainment-only skinny pay TV bundle. The offering is expected to land in the $US10 to $US20 monthly price range — significantly cheaper than offering like Hulu’s recently announced $US40 per month package.

Amazon is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in New York City. The new store, housed at Columbus Circle in midtown Manhattan, is the e-commerce giant’s seventh physical outlet in the US.

The ad tech elite gathered in New York on Tuesday for the annual Luma Digital Media Summit. Among the big topics on the agenda were Facebook’s Live programming and the future of the TV business, reports Digiday.

The impact of digital ad fraud may be on the decline. A new report from the Association on National Advertisers and the fraud detection vendor White Ops predicts that the ad industry will lose $US6.5 billion to ad fraud in 2017. That’s down 10% from last year, reports AdExchanger.

NOW WATCH: A psychologist debunks the claim that fidget spinners help kids focus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.