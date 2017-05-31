What you need to know in advertising today

Tim Armstrong is the CEO of AOL, and he will be the CEO of the combined AOL-Yahoo company under Verizon once that merger is completed.

Before joining AOL, Armstrong was an executive at Google who helped build its advertising business from $US700,000 a year to billions every quarter. He was also an expert advertising salesman and entrepreneur, and the first person to sell a $US1 million digital-advertising deal, back when all the money was flowing to print and TV companies.

To read more about Armstrong’s journey from local newspaper entrepreneur to digital sales giant, click here.

In other news:

The cofounder of the company that helped bring the world BroBible wants to help millennials get rich. The new web video publication Stackin is focused on personal finance.

Here’s how Giphy plans to build a real business by animating the internet. The four-year-old GIF search engine has raised $US150 million in funding to date at a $US600 million valuation.

Here are all the times Facebook has copied Snapchat so far. Over the past year, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and WhatsApp have all borrowed features from Snapchat.

The creator of Android has finally unveiled the new smartphone he has been working on. On Tuesday, Andy Rubin unveiled the first smartphone from Essential, his new company, after months of teasing.

Bill Simmons is moving The Ringer.com from Medium to Vox Media, reports the Wall Street Journal. Vox will handle ad sales and provide publishing tech while Simmons will retain ownership of the web content venture.

