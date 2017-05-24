What you need to know in advertising today

Facebook says it want to help media companies make more money from digital ads. And now, the social networking giant is even offering to let publishers sell ads using Facebook’s data.

The question is, will media companies, leery of Facebook’s formidable and ever-growing clout in the ad business, welcome the help?

To read more on Facebook’s new olive branch to the media industry, click here.

In other news:

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that lets people collaborate on Stories. It’s the latest manuever in the company’s battle with Facebook’s Instagram.

A startup that has built digital profiles on 200 million people has raised $US31 million. The New York-based BounceX plans an acquisition and hiring spree.

Fox News has fallen into 3rd place in primetime ratings for the first time in nearly 17 years. The network has recently undergone a major shakeup in its primetime lineup with the departure of longtime anchor Bill O’Reilly.

The ad agency holding company Havas is launching a new platform designed to help clients track exactly where they are spending money on digital ads. The company is looking to assuage marketer concerns over the perceived lack of transparency in programmatic advertising, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Snapchat is trying to reimagine TV for mobile phones. The company has commissioned a number of new series for its Discover platform, reports Variety.

