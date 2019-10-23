Google's copying Facebook, Microsoft's trying to steal ad dollars from Amazon, and WPP's big loss

Reuters The logos of Amazon, Apple Facebook, and Google.

The platforms all seem to want to be like one another. Google wants to dent Facebook’s advertising business, while Microsoft wants to steal ad budgets from Amazon and Google. Confused? Read on for more details.

Google has been pitching advertisers on an ad format called Discovery Ads since May that looks like social media posts. My colleague Lauren Johnson reported how Google is encouraging advertisers to repurpose creative from Facebook campaigns to use in its own ads as it takes aim at social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.



Google is promoting an ad format that looks like a social post. Here’s the presentation Google is using to steal Facebook’s advertisers.



Speaking of Facebook, I reported that Rob Goldman, one of the company’s biggest advertising execs – and staunchest defenders – is leaving the company. Goldman’s departure follows Facebook overhauling its Ads and Business Platform (ABP) team this summer, and Dan Levy taking over as its VP of product on ads.



One of Facebook’s biggest advertising execs is leaving the company



I also got my hands on the pitch deck that Microsoft has been circulating to snatch a bigger share of marketers’ search and e-commerce budgets from Amazon and Google. Microsoft is pitching Sponsored Products as an alternative to Amazon, saying it can plug into the Microsoft Search Network, including AOL and Yahoo properties.



Microsoft wants to challenge Amazon and Google’s dominance in search and e-commerce advertising. Read the pitch deck it’s using to snatch a bigger share of marketers’ budgets.



Elsewhere, Patrick Coffee reported WPP lost a big hunk of the US business of one of its oldest and most valuable clients, Johnson & Johnson. The marketer chose the much smaller MDC Partners agency Doner to handle advertising for its Tylenol, Listerine, and Zyrtec brands.



WPP just lost a huge chunk of one of its oldest, most valuable accounts, Johnson & Johnson



And Lucia looked at the situation facing digital media employees who once had dreams about getting rich off stock options from their companies that are now troubled. “We were all misguided about how these companies would turn out,” said one.



Employees at digital media companies like Vice and BuzzFeed are griping over dashed stock dreams



