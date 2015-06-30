What you need to know if you're about to go on holidays to Greece

Madison Johnstone is currently in Mykonos. Photo: Supplied.

As the European summer heats up, the Greek Islands are a big holiday destination for many Australians.

But with all the economic uncertainty flaring up in Greece and its relationship with the Eurozone, travelling to the beautiful islands or the historic mainland may require a little more organisation and vigilance.

Greek banks will be closed until July 6 and with so much uncertainty clouding the country’s banking system, people have been lining up at ATMs to drain the cash from their accounts.

The federal government’s Smart Traveller website updated its recommendations for travelling to Greece on Monday, stating: “Visitors to Greece should be aware of the possibility that banking services including credit card processing and servicing of ATMs throughout Greece could become limited at short notice.”

While locals are subject to a daily withdrawal limit of €60 ($AU87) it doesn’t currently apply to most international debit and credit cards.

“Make sure you have more than one means of payment with you (cash, debit cards, credit cards), and make sure you have enough money to cover emergencies and any unexpected delays,” the Smart Traveller website states. “Petrol stations may not accept credit card payments.”

The government body said the level of safety advice has not changed.

“We continue to advise Australians to exercise normal safety precautions in Greece,” the website said.

Madison Johnstone, an Australian traveller, witnessed a protest in Athens yesterday but other than that said it was all pretty normal on the Islands.

“We got money out today and there has been no issues, the only difference I noticed was a protest in Athens, it’s a dirty city and was two years ago when I came here but the Islands are business as usual,” she said.

Smart Traveller warned protests and demonstrations can occur across Greece with little warning and advised Australians to avoid them.

“Areas in Athens that have been affected by demonstrations and riots include Syntagma Square, Monastiraki, Omonia and Exarchia,” it said.

