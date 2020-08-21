I've rented tiny houses in New York and Florida for short getaways. Here are 7 things you need to know before renting a tiny house.

Frank Olito/ Insider I stayed in this tiny house in New York.

You can rent a tiny house for overnight and short-term stays all over the US.

Before booking, you should check the square footage and layout of the tiny house works for your wants and needs.

Don’t pack a big suitcase – there won’t be anywhere to store it.

Staying in a hotel or Airbnb when travelling is the norm, but a growing number of people are turning to tiny houses for short stays.

You can rent homes that are less than 400 square feet all over the US. Some of these rentable tiny homes are quirky and others are luxurious, but they all present a new and unique way to travel.

Last year, I stayed in a tiny house in College Park, Florida, and this summer, I stayed in a tiny house on Governors Island in New York City. I was surprised to learn how different this new accommodation is when comparing it to a normal rental or hotel stay.

Based on what I learned from my tiny house experiences, here are seven things you should keep in mind before booking an overnight stay in a tiny house.

When researching tiny houses for overnight stays, don’t be surprised that the prices will vary greatly, despite the square footage being somewhat similar between homes.

Frank Olito/ Insider The prices will vary.

In real estate, it always comes down to location, location, location, and the same can be said for tiny house rentals. Since these small homes are available for rent all over the country, the prices will vary depending on the location, as well as the level of luxury and amenities offered.

I stayed in a tiny house on Governors Island in the middle of New York City and it cost around $US1,000 per night, while the tiny house in the suburbs of Orlando cost just $US100.

Just because a tiny house is significantly cheaper than another, it doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be an enjoyable stay.

Just like with any other rental or hotel stay, location and proximity to activities you care about is extremely important, especially because you can rent tiny houses all over the US.

Frank Olito/ Insider Tiny houses located on a lake.

Before booking a tiny house, ask yourself what type of experience you want to have. Do you want to be in the middle of an urban environment, or do you want to be secluded in a private stretch of woods? Do you want immediate access to activities and culture, or do you want to kick back and enjoy your tiny house? The answer to these questions will help you focus in on the location.

Additionally, there are RV parks and trailer parks all over the US that have rentable tiny houses. I stayed in an RV park that was slowly becoming a tiny house community, which was located on a beautiful lake, and I loved it.

But if you decide to stay in a park, do your research on the location. Is the park located on the water? Is it close to local attractions?

If you prefer not to stay in an RV or trailer park, then you should consider a tiny house in a retreat, like the ones offered at Collective Retreats.

The size of tiny homes will vary too, so check the square footage and ensure it works for you.

Frank Olito/ Insider Tiny homes come in all sizes.

Most tiny houses are 400 square feet and smaller. As a rule of thumb, most tiny homes can fit two people comfortably. That means in most cases, you will be travelling with just one other person when staying overnight in a tiny house. For some, that may be a deterrent.

Of course, there are families who squeeze into tiny houses and make it work but make sure everyone in your group is comfortable with the lack of space and privacy before booking to avoid headaches later.

Before booking, you must check that the design and layout of the house will fit your needs.

Frank Olito/ Insider Lofted bedrooms are common.

When checking into a hotel, you’re practically guaranteed a bed, a nightstand, a bathroom, and a TV. Tiny houses don’t necessarily have those guarantees … or they are rearranged in some other way.

For example, lofted bedrooms are very common in tiny houses. If you are not comfortable or able to climb up and down a ladder every night, you might want to consider a different model. Bedrooms on the ground floor are available but may be harder to find.

Additionally, bathtubs aren’t all that common in tiny houses, so if you need to bathe children in a bathtub, make sure you check that the layout has one. If making a home-cooked meal is extremely important to you every night, make sure the tiny house has a full kitchen because not all do.

Check that the design and layout of the house match your expectations and needs, so that you’ll more easily fit into a tiny house.

Make sure you work food and groceries into your budget because there won’t be room service.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen in the tiny house.

Each time I’ve stayed in a tiny house, I went grocery shopping to ensure I had snacks to munch on and a few meals to cook up if I didn’t feel like going out to dinner. Some tiny houses are remote, so you’ll want to take all food and drink with you.

At the tiny house on Governors Island I was served breakfast, but that isn’t necessarily the norm. Therefore, make sure you do your research and see what type of food will be offered – if any at all.

Start building a relationship with the owner of the tiny house before you get there because you won’t have a concierge once you arrive.

Frank Olito/ Insider Build a relationship with owners.

When checking in a hotel, you’re usually greeted by a front desk person and a concierge. When I checked in to the house in Florida, they gave me a key code that allowed me to enter on my own. There was no in-person interaction.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to reach out to the owner of the tiny house or of the RV park so you have a point person. When you arrive, you can call upon them to help you get acclimated to the tiny house or to answer any questions about the neighbourhood. Basically, you’re creating a concierge where there isn’t one.

Once your trip is officially booked, make sure you pack light — there won’t be enough space for large suitcases.

Frank Olito/ Insider There’s one closet next to the couch.

For most tiny homes, storage is an issue, but most owners get creative with ways to store their belongings. This means you shouldn’t expect there to be a large dresser or closet to store your clothes. In fact, the Florida tiny house I stayed in had no closet at all.

Additionally, if you pack in a large suitcase, it will take up a lot of room in the tiny house which already has limited space. Plus, tiny house owners know firsthand how easily their homes can get messy and cluttered. You can avoid this by packing light.

