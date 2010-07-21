What You Need To Know About THIS WEEKEND'S Risky Final Kill Relief Well

BP VP Kent Wells just said the relief well is on track to hit the mark this weekend.



The first act of the oil spill drama could be over on Monday. But Operation Final Kill also represents the biggest risk in weeks.

Operation Final Kill involves drilling a second well into the Maconda Prospect — at an unprecedented depth of 18,000 feet. Experts tell the AP the relief effort could be exposed to the same risks that caused the Deepwater Horizon to blow out, while potentially damaging the existing well or tearing a hole in the undersea oil reservoir.

The digging is a trial-and-error process. As the drill plunges deeper through the Earth’s crust, crews will probe the area with a high-tech metal detector to guide their way to the shaft. If they punch it too far, engineers will have to reverse and then plug the hole with cement. Experts say each miss could take days or longer to fix.

“In order to do this perfectly you’d have to know exactly where the original well is,” said David Rensink, incoming president of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. “And unfortunately the directional data that goes into this is not perfect.”

Here’s some useful diagrams from Times Picayune:

Photo: Times Picayune

Here’s how they aim:

Photo: Times Picayune

Assuming it works, here’s 9 charts that paint a surprisingly bright future for BP –>

