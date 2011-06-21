What you need to know about the four IPOs pricing this week

The action continues in the initial public offering market. According to Renaissance Capital, four companies are expected to price this week: KiOR, Pioneer Power Solutions, Stewart & Stevens LLC and Vanguard Health Systems.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. KiOR

Symbol: KIOR

Capital raise: $200 mn

Price range: $19 to $21

Valuation at price range mid-point: $2.3 bn

Lead underwriters: Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs

Exchange: NASDAQ

2. Pioneer Power Solutions

Symbol: PPSI

Capital Raise: $21 mn

Price range: $8 to $10

Valuation at price range mid-point: $68 mn

Lead underwriter: Oppenheimer & Co.

Exchange: NASDAQ

3. Stewart & Stevenson LLC

Symbol: SNS

Capital raise: $240 mn

Price range: $14 to $16

Valuation at price range mid-point: $1 bn

Lead underwriters: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi

Exchange: NYSE

4. Vanguard Health Systems

Symbol: VHS

Capital raise: $550 m

Price range: $21 to $23

Valuation at price range mid-point: $1.6 bn

Lead underwriters: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citi

Exchange: NYSE

Source: Renaissance Capital



