What you need to know about the four IPOs pricing this week

The action continues in the initial public offering market. According to Renaissance Capital, four companies are expected to price this week: KiOR, Pioneer Power Solutions, Stewart & Stevens LLC and Vanguard Health Systems.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. KiOR
Symbol: KIOR
Capital raise: $200 mn
Price range: $19 to $21
Valuation at price range mid-point: $2.3 bn
Lead underwriters: Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs
Exchange: NASDAQ
2. Pioneer Power Solutions
Symbol: PPSI
Capital Raise: $21 mn
Price range: $8 to $10
Valuation at price range mid-point: $68 mn
Lead underwriter: Oppenheimer & Co.
Exchange: NASDAQ
3. Stewart & Stevenson LLC
Symbol: SNS
Capital raise: $240 mn
Price range: $14 to $16
Valuation at price range mid-point: $1 bn
Lead underwriters: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi
Exchange: NYSE
4. Vanguard Health Systems
Symbol: VHS
Capital raise: $550 m
Price range: $21 to $23
Valuation at price range mid-point: $1.6 bn
Lead underwriters: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citi
Exchange: NYSE
Source: Renaissance Capital
