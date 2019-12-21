8 things you need to know before returning your holiday gifts

Jeff Greenberg/ Getty Each store has a different return policy.

Insider spoke with a consumer analyst at DealNews.com to learn what consumers need to be aware of if they want to return holiday gifts that they don’t like.

To successfully get money back on a return, the tag should still be attached, you need the receipt, and the item should be in its original packaging.

Most retailers will only accept a return if the item was bought within 30 to 90 days, but that deadline varies greatly. It’s important to check the store’s return policy.

Every holiday season, it seems you always end up with a strange sweater from Grandma or a gift card to a store you’ve never been to.

In the following weeks, many of us rush to stores to try and return the items we were gifted, but that’s easier said than done. With retailers’ ever-changing, overly complicated return policies, it’s becoming more difficult to take back an item.

Insider spoke with Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, to find out the dos and don’ts of holiday gift returning.

Here are the eight retail rules everyone must be aware of before returning a holiday gift.

For most stores, you can only return a gift within a certain window of time.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Target allows 30 days for returns.

Return policies for retailers vary greatly, but most stores require you to return an item within 30 to 90 days of the purchase. Stores like Target, Ugg, and Williams-Sonoma allow 30 days for a return, for example. Some allow you to bring items back after a longer period. Bloomingdale’s, for example, allows its customers to return any items bought within the past year.

Bonebright said it’s important to read a store’s return policy closely to make sure you didn’t miss the return window.

Yes, you most likely will need a receipt if you want a cash return.

Shutterstock/dennizn Keep your receipt.

Most times, people don’t give a receipt with a gift, so it may be difficult to return an item that you may not want this holiday season.

“If you don’t have a receipt, most stores will let you exchange an item for a different size or colour,” Bonebright said. “If the store is more generous, you’ll get store credit. But the majority of stores will not issue a refund without a receipt, and some retailers will reject any return without a receipt.”

If you don’t have a tag on your gift, it will make it more difficult to get a refund.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Keep your tag.

Bonebright said retailers will only accept a return if it has not been used. If the tag has been removed, it will look like you used the item.

“To avoid possible rejection, you should always leave the tag on,” he said.

Similarly, if the item is not in its original packaging, you’re probably not going to be able to return it.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Keep the original packaging on the item.

Just like with a missing tag, an item not in its original packaging will appear used, so most retailers will not accept it as a return. If your gift did not come in its original packaging, you should ask the gift giver if they saved the box it came in.

If you have a tag but no receipt, you still probably won’t get money back.

Cristina Arias/ Getty Keep the clothing tag even if you don’t have a receipt.

“Leaving the tag on your purchase used to be enough to score a refund from a retailer, but shoplifters have pretty much ruined that policy,” Bonebright said. “At best, returning an item with the tag on will get you store credit. However, if you make too many returns with no receipt, you’re eventually going to be rejected.”

It’s extremely difficult to return a gift card.

Shutterstock You may be stuck with your gift card.

During the holiday season, you may get a gift card to a store that you never shop at. Bonebright said you are probably stuck with that gift card anyway.

“Retailers are picky about gift cards, unfortunately. A store may let you exchange a gift card for some percentage of the cash value, such as 80% or 90%,” Bonebright said. “Some retailers will reject any gift card return if you don’t have the receipt, too. Worse yet, some retailers will only exchange gift cards for store credit – which is not helpful.”

There are some gifts that you absolutely cannot return.

Carl Court/ Getty Images Sales may be final.

If you forgot to return your holiday gifts well after the holidays, some retailers won’t accept the item, especially if it’s past their deadline. You should also make sure that the item wasn’t bought as a “final sale” because stores don’t accept those as a return. Bonebright said you also can’t return anything that has been clearly used, damaged, or broken.

It’s best to return a holiday gift and get money back — but store credit is better than nothing.

ROBYN BECK / Staff/Getty Images Get money back and not store credit.

“The best-case scenario for any shopper is getting your money back. But when you can’t get cash back, store credit is better than nothing,” Bonebright said. “We return products because we don’t want them. Exchanging an item for a different size or colour is only helpful if you actually like that item.”

