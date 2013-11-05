What You Need To Know About Investing In Property In Different Countries Across Asia

Asia is the growth engine of the world economy.

Major Australian companies have offices in the region. And executives with experience and language skills honed there are highly sought-after.

Emerging markets in Asia are also opening to foreign investment. Many provide opportunities in natural resources, and mean new consumers for business to target.

Property group Knight Frank has put out a research report, which explains the barriers to buying homes and land in various Asian countries.

The regulations are varied. Some are quite lax, while others are prohibitively costly or difficult to overcome.

From the report, we have pulled out the dot points which summarise the rules in most of the major economies in Asia.

While it is by no means an exhaustive guide, it does give you an idea of how easy, or hard it would be to buy a home in these countries.

Thailand Foreigners can buy freehold for up to 49% of a single development, but if that's exceeded the tenure will be leasehold. Cambodia Foreigners are allowed to own apartments and condominium units above the ground floor. Land can be held by foreigners on long (renewable) leases. India A foreign national of non-Indian origin, who lives outside of India cannot purchase any immovable property in the country. The only way to own it, is if that property is acquired by way of inheritance from a person who was a resident of India. Vietnam Non-resident purchasers who do not meet other criteria set out in the country's laws are unable to purchase apartments or condominiums. And foreigners are not allowed to own land. Hong Kong Foreigners can buy property without restrictions but must pay a 15% additional buyer’s stamp duty. China Non-resident foreigners are not permitted to buy property in mainland China. Malaysia No restrictions apply but you will be subject to a general pricing threshold of RM500,000 and above per unit. Singapore Foreigners can buy private condominiums freely although they are subject to a 15% additional buyer’s stamp duty. Sentosa Cove is the only place in Singapore where non-permanent resident foreigners may buy a landed home. It's a luxury development on an island made of reclaimed land. Indonesia A foreign national who is not resident or considered to benefit national development is unable to purchase property in Indonesia. Australia Foreigners can purchase dwellings that add to the housing stock. This includes ‘new dwellings’; off-plan properties under construction or yet to be built, or vacant land for development. Foreigners cannot buy established dwellings as investment properties or as homes.

