What You Need To Know About Grgich Hills And UPS' Zero Carbon Emissions Inititative

It’s no surprise that Miljenko “Mike” Grgich would choose to farm organically like his family did in Croatia. What is surprising is that he’s applied sustainable practices to all parts of his business in the heart of California’s Napa Valley. At the Grgich Hill winery, sustainable practices are a way of life.



You may know Mike as the man who made the Chardonnay that beat the wines from France at the 1976 “Tasting of Paris.” What you may not know is that Grgich Hills winery aims to be carbon neutral — and they use UPS to help do that.

Ivo Jeramaz, nephew of Mike Grgich, is currently Vice President of Grgich Hills. He says that the winery uses a grape-growing technique known as biodynamic farming to make their wines. Grgich Hills farms their 366 acres without any pesticides, herbicides, or inorganic fertilizers. “Our goal is to not bring anything to the farm,” says Ivo, “It feels so good to do this kind of farming.”

Thinking of the farm as an organism creates healthier grapes. These grapes can better handle environmental extremes like drought or freezing. The grapevines themselves are capable of growing for over 100 years. This long-term strategy is integral to the company, from farming through logistics. For logistics, Grgich Hills winery has held a long-term partnership with UPS that’s supported their holistic approach.

Through the many years of the Grgich and UPS relationship, UPS has implemented varied solutions to support Grgich. These products include ShipCompliant, Worldship Integration, Flex Parcel Insurance, Delivery Intercept and Quantum View Manage. Now, the UPS carbon neutral® shipping option is as vital a part of Grgich Hills’ business as the solar panels fueling their winemaking facilities.

Carbon neutral shipping means Grgich pays a slightly higher cost of shipping wines so that their environmental impact is lessened. These certified carbon (CO2) offsets give Grgich Hills a way to balance out the emissions produced by the transportation of their shipments by funding projects such as wastewater treatment, reforestation and methane destruction.

Using UPS carbon neutral® shipping demonstrates Grgich Hills’ commitment to reducing their impact on climate change while enabling their customers to share in that commitment.

