The History Of The Bilderberg Conference — The Most Famous Secretive Gathering Of Elites That Happens Every Year

Steven Perlberg
This week, over 100 masters of the universe will assemble at the swanky Grove hotel in Watford, England for one of the most clandestine and controversial meetings in the world — the Bilderberg Conference.

Bilderberg has been around for almost 60 years, bringing together the most powerful people in the United States and Europe.

From CEOs to political bigwigs, it’s an opportunity for the global elite to gather every year and have an open dialogue about world affairs, no reporters allowed.

And since the first rule of the Bilderberg club is you don’t talk about the Bilderberg club, the historic hangout session enjoys more conspiracy theories than the moon landing — Bilderberg lore blames the meeting’s attendees for everything from the most recent financial crisis to global money laundering.

The first Bilderberg Conference took place in 1954 and was intended to start a dialogue across the Atlantic to prevent another world war.

Western elites held it at the Bilderberg Hotel in the Netherlands. The idea was to foster better ties across the Atlantic in order to prevent another World War. They also gossiped about the Soviets.

Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller, and other big names were early Bildeberg members

The group was started by Polish activist Jozef Retinger, who went on to be a major advocate of European unification. Eleven Americans, recommended by the Eisenhower administration, attended the first meeting. Some have stuck around -- Kissinger and Rockefeller were at last year's conference.

Bill Clinton, Ben Bernanke, Larry Summers, and Donald Rumsfeld are all Bilderberg alumni

Also Lloyd Blankfein, George Soros, Rupert Murdoch, and Alan Greenspan. Basically if you're a head of state or an influential mover-and-shaker, check your mailbox.

Even Rick Perry got the call in 2007

When questioned about it on an Iowa radio show in 2011, Perry explained, 'I talked about the energy industry in America when I was there, and I hadn't been invited back and that was 5 years ago so I guess I didn't impress any of them.'

Sorry, Rick.

This year's conference is at the swanky $400-per-night Grove hotel

The luminaries will descend on Watford, England from June 6-9 and spend their time at the luxurious Grove hotel. The secluded countryside paradise boasts a croquet lawn, outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, golf, and 70 chefs to help keep the world's most powerful focused on the tasks at hand.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, PayPal founder Peter Thiel, and former CIA director David Petraeus are going

Timothy Geithner, Mario Monti, and Google's Eric Schmidt will be in the house too. You can check out the full list of global VIPs who made the cut here.

What goes on is secret. Period.

Bilderberg describes itself as a 'forum for informal, off-the-record discussions about megatrends and the major issues facing the world.'

Discussion topics are public, however, and range from the economy to big data.

  • Can the US and Europe grow faster and create jobs?
  • Jobs, entitlement and debt
  • How big data is changing almost everything
  • Africa's challenges
  • Cyber warfare
  • Developments in the Middle East

No journalists are allowed inside

Security is airtight, keeping out expected protesters and reporters. Even residents living nearby will reportedly be forced to present their passports at police checkpoints.

That secrecy invites conspiracy theorists, of course, and they say Bilderberg runs the world.

From the left of the political spectrum, Fidel Castro once cautioned against Bilderberg's attempt at a centrally coordinated political landscape. Then there's right-winger Alex Jones, 9/11 and Boston Marathon truther, whose on the ground coverage you can follow this week.

Some say the group is hiding the cure for cancer

It's one of the crazier theories out there.

Also that they engineered the credit crunch

In order to further control the global order.

And are hell-bent at controlling 3D printing

It's the future!

They also contend that Bilderberg sponsors government killings and international crime.

That's according to the website The Truth Seeker: 'It becomes clear that Bilderberg uses Swiss banks for money laundering activities, funding of government overthrows, killings and bankrupting countries.'

Every good Bilderberg truther should carry around Daniel Estulin's The True Story of the Bilderberg Group, available here. 'After reading this book, it finally all comes together,' wrote one conspiratorial Amazon reviewer.

For the first time in its history, this year Bilderberg will allow a press zone nearby.

It's a major concession, offering the public more access to Bilderberg than ever before. Thousands of journalists, bloggers, and activists are expected.

Activists are preparing for the festival to run alongside the coference with 'a jam-packed weekend of speakers, comedy, music, workshops, arts and entertainment.'

Learn more about the secret conference, if you can, at Bilderberg's terse website

The Bilderberg Meetings

