The History Of The Bilderberg Conference — The Most Famous Secretive Gathering Of Elites That Happens Every Year

This week, over 100 masters of the universe will assemble at the swanky Grove hotel in Watford, England for one of the most clandestine and controversial meetings in the world — the Bilderberg Conference.



Bilderberg has been around for almost 60 years, bringing together the most powerful people in the United States and Europe.

From CEOs to political bigwigs, it’s an opportunity for the global elite to gather every year and have an open dialogue about world affairs, no reporters allowed.

And since the first rule of the Bilderberg club is you don’t talk about the Bilderberg club, the historic hangout session enjoys more conspiracy theories than the moon landing — Bilderberg lore blames the meeting’s attendees for everything from the most recent financial crisis to global money laundering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.