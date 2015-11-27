What you need to know about Australia's new terrorism alert system

NSW police on patrol in Sydney, Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty .

The Australian government has upgraded its terrorism alert system — again.

The new National Terrorism Threat Advisory System has five new colour-coded levels from “not expected” (green), “possible” (blue), “probable” (yellow), “expected” (orange) and “certain” (red).

The new system also means that Australia’s threat level is no longer “high”, instead it now sits at “probable”.

The changes follow the increasing radicalisation and recruitment of Australians by ISIS, and the extremist Islamic attacks overseas.

In July, the Council of Australian Governments revised the former four-tier system which was introduced in the early 2000s.

The former terror threat levels were low to medium, high and then extreme.

Now, the NTTAS will replace both the former National Terrorism Threat System and the Public Alert System.

Federal attorney-general senator George Brandis said the new system will allow authorities to deliver “more nuanced” information that is easier to understand and more meaningful.

“In the event that the level is changed, more information as to the nature of the threat will be communicated to the public that has hitherto been the case,” he said.

“We face one of the most significant threats from terrorism in our nation’s history and the Government has acted to ensure people have the information they need to protect themselves, their friends and communities.”

If you see, hear or become aware of something suspicious or unusual, call the National Security Hotline on 1800 1234 00.

