10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

1. Amazon wants to make it right: it’s currently offering $US20 gift cards and refunds on shipping charges after UPS and FedEx had problems delivering in time for Christmas.

2. Former Google interns confess: this is what it was really like.

3. Sales made on Apple’s iOS were through the roof. Android app sales on the other hand…

4. Snapchat’s popularity suggests we all just want an erasable Internet.

5. These were the most pirated TV shows of the year.

6. The start-up spirit is beginning to emerge in Japan, says The New York Times.

7. Look who’s Gawking: Pando Daily calls out Gawker’s “phony, hypocritical class war against tech workers.”

8. Actor James Franco has the (possibly final) word on the meaning of selfies.

9. Here’s an update on the search war between Google and Rap Genius, after Rap Genius admitted to manipulating SEO to help its site do better.

10. This week was Amazon’s best ever: 1 million new Prime members!

