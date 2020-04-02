7 steps to take if you think you’ll be laid off so you can have peace of mind if the unexpected happens

- Unilever is cutting 1,500 management jobs as shareholders pressure the company to ramp up growth.
- If you suspect you may be laid off soon, here’s what HR and retirement experts want you to know.
- For example, you should know where to access your state’s unemployment application.
Unilever, the consumer goods company that owns brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Dove, and Vaseline, is cutting 1,500 global management jobs.
The cuts are part of Unilever’s plan to ramp up growth, largely in response to pressure from investor Trian Fund Management LP, which recently acquired a stake in the company. Unilever currently employs about 149,000 people.
Whether you work at Unilever and are waiting to see whether you get the ax, or you’re employed elsewhere and you’re concerned about your job security, it’s a good idea to organize the documents and information you need in case you get let go.
Insider compiled a list of seven things to know from human resource and retirement experts. These tips are helpful for both people who have been laid off, are now without a job, as well as people who have been furloughed, or have been forced to take an unpaid leave of absence from work.
A Federal Tax Identification Number is the unique nine-digit number assigned by the IRS to business operating in the US. You can also locate this number on a W-2 form for your most recent employer, or by calling your employer’s HR department.
It’s important not to wait, says Steven Auerbach, chairman and former CEO of Alegeus, a consumer-directed healthcare technology company.
- Social Security Number
- Driver’s license number
- Mailing address
- Your phone number
- Your employer’s name, address, and Federal Employer Identification (FEIN number), which you can get from your employer.
- Many states allow direct deposit of unemployment checks, so have your bank account number and routing number handy. You can get this from a check you have from your active bank account, or can call your bank.
What is COBRA? COBRA is a health insurance program that allows eligible employees and their dependents the continued benefits of health insurance coverage when an employee loses their job or experiences a reduction of work hours.
If you enroll in COBRA, you will pay a monthly premium to receive the same health insurance their employer previously subsidized, Auerbach explained.
“There’s a good possibility that COBRA premiums may be subsidized by the federal government in a forthcoming stimulus bill, but so far that has yet to occur,” he added.
“A provision in the recent CARES Act even makes over-the-counter medicine HSA-eligible without a prescription,” Auerbach said.
It’s important you have the contact information from your former employer’s retirement fund manager so you can roll over your 401(k) or other fund to your next employer.