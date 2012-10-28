This Is What You Should Have At Home When The Frankenstorm Hits

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

There’s a real possibility that Hurricane Sandy, aka the “Frankenstorm”, could cause serious disruption to major metropolitan areas in the North East states in the next few days.As such, its better to be over-prepared than under-prepared. NYC.gov has some suggestions for a Emergency Supply Kit that you can keep at home:



One gallon of drinking water per person per day

Non-perishable, ready-to-eat canned foods and manual can opener

First aid kit

Flashlight*

Battery-operated AM/FM radio and extra batteries (you can also buy wind-up radios that do not require batteries)

Whistle

Iodine tablets or one quart of unscented bleach (for disinfecting water ONLY if directed to do so by health officials) and eyedropper (for adding bleach to water)

Personal hygiene items: soap, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush and toothpaste, etc.

Phone that does not rely on electricity

Child care supplies or other special care items

There are also some suggestions for a “go bag” that could be taken with you in the case of an evacuation:

Copies of your important documents in a waterproof and portable container (insurance cards, photo IDs, proof of address, etc.)

Extra set of car and house keys

Credit and ATM cards and cash, especially in small denominations. We recommend you keep at least $50-$100 on hand.

Bottled water and non-perishable food such as energy or granola bars

Flashlight Note: Traditional flashlight bulbs have limited lifespans. Light Emitting Diode (LED) flashlights, however, are more durable and last up to 10 times longer than traditional bulbs.

Battery-operated AM/FM radio and extra batteries

Keep a list of the medications each member of your household takes, why they take them, and their dosages. Medication information and other essential personal items. If you store extra medication in your Go Bag, be sure to refill it before it expires.

First-aid kit

Contact and meeting place information for your household, and a small regional map

Child care supplies or other special care items

(While not specifically mentioned by NYC.gov, we figure batteries are a good idea too). CNN has some wider suggestions for non-perishable foods, such as “canned meats, canned or dried fruits, canned vegetables, canned juice, peanut butter, jelly, salt-free crackers, energy/protein bars, trail mix/nuts, dry cereal, cookies or other comfort food”.

If your phone runs out of power, there are some ways to charge even in a blackout. From ABC News10:

For a quick fix, use your car charger to add a little juice to your phone, and if you don’t have a car charger, plenty of electronic stores have devices that can allow you to plug your phone’s home outlet charging devices into your car’s charger.

You can also purchase a portable battery supply – but beware – while some of these products are battery powered, others may need to be charged before they can boost your phones battery. Be sure to charge it in advance and add it to your emergency prep kit – it will hold the charge until you need it.

