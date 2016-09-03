15 ways your child's name sets them up for success -- or failure

What’s in a name? Potentially your child’s future.

A host of research shows just how much your name can affect your lifetime success, from your hireability to your spending habits.

So it comes as little surprise then that there is a growing trend among parents called “namer’s remorse” — one in five mothers say they regret the name they chose for their child, the Guardian reports.

In fact, parents are so worried about giving their kids the wrong name that some are willing to shell out thousands of dollars to have “professional naming experts” do the job for them.

To help you avoid becoming another statistic — and save you a bundle of money — we took a look at the research that correlates names with various factors of success and have highlighted some of the most helpful findings below:

