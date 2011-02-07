Here's What You Need To Know About Last Night's Super Bowl

Photo: FOX

Did you work the late shift or fall asleep early or just have too much fun at your Super Bowl party to remember what happened?Here’s quick recap of everything that went down at the Big Game last night:



Christina Aguilera messed up the lyrics to the National Anthem >



A bunch of companies spent a lot of money on a lot of not very good ads >



Except for Chrysler who seemed to impress a lot of people, including Eminem >

Groupon’s dumb ad just managed to tick everyone off >

The Black Eyed Peas made heads explode (not in the good way) at halftime >

And, oh yeah … the Packers won >

We’ll have plenty more reaction and wraps up today.

