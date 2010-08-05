What You Missed At Last Night's New York Tech Meetup

The New York Tech Meetup, built on Scott Heiferman’s successful Meetup site, is the biggest regular startup event in the city.



Last night, an impressive 850 people gathered at NYU’s Skirball centre to watch a handful of startups demo their products.

Some highlights:

Twilio, a San Francisco startup that lets developers put phone and text functionality into their apps, gave the best demo we’ve ever seen. “Developer Evangelist” John Britton gave a two sentence description of the company, then began coding in PHP. He wrote, from scratch, an incredibly simple program that created a conference call at a new phone number, then asked everyone in the audience to dial in. Then he pulled out a prewritten — but still very short and simple, bit of code that printed the phone numbers of everyone who had just called in on the screen (with the last two digits X’d out. Finally, he ran a third short program that called all of those numbers. Within fifteen seconds, hundreds of phones were ringing. Killer.

Willow Garage demonstrated a remote-presence robot that was in its office in Menlo Park, California at the time. The robot is designed to let you interact with people remotely as if you were there with them. Willow’s Sanford Dickert steered his robot around the office, engaging them in conversation, and horrifying them with the news that they were being projected onto a 30-foot screen in front of 850 people. Sadly, the product isn’t available for consumers yet, and you wouldn’t be able to afford it if it were.

In a rare shift away from the startup focus, a member of Microsoft’s Bing team (only a few people booed him) showed off some new and upcoming features for the search engine, including searching for locations within buildings, based on floor-plans, to help people find, for instance, a particular store inside a large mall. “Why isn’t Google doing this stuff?” an audience member asked. “Um, because they’re a search engine and we’re a decision engine?” the Bing man offered up. Not even Microsoft knows what that means.

Host Nate Westheimer of Anyclip offered an A+ explanation for why he wasn’t allowing business model questions. “How’s it going to make money? It’s like anything on the Internet. You get a bunch of users, then maybe you get some partnerships. You get a bunch more users, and then maybe you sell the company.” That killed it at the NYTM, but we recommend against using that as your pitch to VCs.

