What you 'like' on Facebook says more about your politics than you may think

A deep dive into the ‘likes’ on Facebook has revealed an interesting trend — people who support the same candidate for President also ‘like’ the same movies, music, actors, and athletes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Facebook, Donald Trump has 9.2 million likes, and Hillary Clinton has 4.4 million.

To determine where users overlap, Facebook went through the data and removed people who like both pages, for the people who liked one candidate or another, Facebook then looked at what other pages in entertainment those people liked. When matched with location, there are some pretty consistent trends.

What You Like Falls on Party Lines https://t.co/1ZAdqA3MtJ pic.twitter.com/rEdJrvwdAS

— WSJ Graphics (@WSJGraphics) July 18, 2016

When it comes to actors, in most states the people who “like” Clinton also “like” George Takei who is known for his acting and activism for LGBT rights. While those who “like” Trump also “like” comedian and actor Adam Sandler and “True Grit” star John Wayne.

Adele and Beyoncé are wildly popular among those who “like” Clinton country wide. While Ted Nugent and a collection of country artists are popular among those who “like” Trump.

Back in 2015 Beyoncé showed up at a Clinton fundraiser. And this year after Beyoncé released her visual album “Lemonade” Clinton said, “I really believe in making lemonade out of lemons,” in an interview with Ellen.

For television shows, Clinton likers were also fans of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and Trump likers also liked “Duck Dynasty.” Willie Robertson, one of the “Duck Dynasty” stars, spoke at the Republican National Convention and explained why he supports Trump.

As it turns out, what you “like” on Facebook may reveal more about your political views than you previously thought.

For all the results of what pages Facebook users like in addition to Trump or Clinton, click here.

