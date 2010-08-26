Here's Exactly What $10 A Month Gets You With Hulu Plus

A research firm called One Touch studied Hulu from August 12 to 17 and then put together a handy chart showing what you get for your 10 bucks a month from ABC, FOX, NBC when you subscribe to Hulu Plus over plain, old-fashioned Hulu:



I already pay for the cheapest Netflix subscription ($9/mo), basic HD cable ($80/mo), MLB.TV ($150/yr) and the occasional iTunes rental for trips where my iPad is out of the wi-fi range needed for the Netflix app ($4/rental). We can’t imagine a scenario in which these shows would entice us to sign up for Hulu Plus. You?

Go here for more context from One Touch.

Don’t miss: How To Watch Netflix Movies On Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.