What you get if you donate $1 million to back presidential candidate Scott Walker

Darren Hauck/Getty Images Here’s what I can do for you.

A super PAC backing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) is enticing donors with rewards of conference calls and private dinners in exchange for six- and seven-figure gifts.

Unintimidated PAC, the group supporting Walker as he mulls a 2016 presidential run, has put together a menu of perks for high level donors who give between $US1 million and $US250,000.

Different levels of giving yields different levels of benefits, according to the document published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal.

Contributors at the three levels of giving — “Executive Board Member” at $US1 million, “Executive Committee Member” at $US500,000, and “Platinum Membership” at $US250,000 — are eligible to attend retreats, receive weekly email updates, allowed entry to public fundraising events, and are given a dedicated staff contact. They will also receive an exclusive pin that represents their level of giving.

But donors in the $US1 million range are provided an added incentive that include access to exclusive member briefings and two private dinners with VIP guests.

Those giving at a lower range are only invited to one private dinner.

Walker’s is not the only 2016 contender whose PAC or PACs are offering access for campaign contributions.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) has not yet declared if he will run for president, but he recently hosted a weekend summit for his top donors who gave $US25,000 or helped raise $US50,000 for his Right to Rise PAC. The event from April 26 to 27 was held at the 1Hotel in South Beach Miami and Bush and his wife, Columba, were in attendance.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, is also enticing a group of fundraisers dubbed “Hillstarters.” If these Clinton supporters raise $US2,700 from 10 people, they are invited to a summit with Clinton in May. Though they are seeking smaller donations, the campaign hopes the grassroots movement will help raise $US100 million for the Clinton campaign.

Click here to read the full Journal story. The reported benefits of contributing to the pro-Walker PAC are below:

Executive Board Member (Financial Commitment – $US1,000,000)

Bi-annual retreats Members only briefings Weekly email updates Bi-monthly members only conference calls Dedicated staff contact 2 private dinners with VIP special guest(s) Inclusion in all public/regional fundraising events Exclusive executive board pin

Executive Committee Member (Financial Commitment – $US500,000)

Bi-annual retreats Weekly email updates Bi-monthly members only conference calls Dedicated staff contact 1 private dinner with VIP special guest Inclusion in all public/regional fundraising events Exclusive executive committee pin

Platinum Membership (Financial Commitment – $US250,000)

Bi-annual retreats Weekly email updates Monthly members only conference calls Dedicated staff contact Inclusion in all public/regional fundraising events Exclusive platinum member pin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.