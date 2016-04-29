Here's what you get for $10 million on New York City's coveted Park Avenue

A Park Avenue address is indicative of wealth, luxury, and exclusivity. To get a glimpse of how the other half lives, we took a look around Million Dollar Listing New York broker Luis D. Ortiz’s $10 million boutique co-op listing at 1045 Park Avenue.

Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Arielle Berger.

