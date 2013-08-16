Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence! 23 Things You Didn't Know About Hollywood's It Girl

August 15 marks Jennifer Lawrence’s 23rd birthday, and Hollywood’s new It Girl has certainly accomplished a lot in that short window.
Her chilling indie flick “Winter’s Bone” earned Lawrence both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Best Actress, and her later movie “Silver Linings Playbook” helped her cinch both awards.
Maybe best known in the role of Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence carried “Hunger Games” to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2012. The highly-anticipated sequel, “Catching Fire,” releases in theatres this November.
But before she tripped on stage at the Academy Awards, dissed Meryl Streep during her acceptance speech, and playfully flipped off the press, she was a horseback-riding Kentucky girl, living on her parents’ farm and just getting by in school.
1. Lawrence was born August 15, 1990 -- the first girl to be born on her dad's side of the family in 50 years.
2. She grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, where her parents raised unbroken stallions because they were cheaper.
3. Her family didn't believe in 'seeking medical treatment.' She was hit by a car at 18 months and deformed her tailbone after being thrown from a horse -- neither incident warranted a trip to the doctor's office.
4. Her older brothers, Blaine and Ben, rough-housed with their tomboy sister and, unwillingly, shared their clothes with her.
5. Lawrence's boundless energy and quirky sense of humour made it difficult to fit in at school. She hated recess, field trips, and parties.
6. Her nicknames include 'J.Law,' given to her in the seventh grade, 'Plays With Fire,' because her parents thought they were all done having kids, ...
8. On spring break at the age of 14, she was in Union Square, 'watching street-dancing, apparently very talentedly,' Lawrence said. 'Someone asked if they could take my picture, and my mum and I didn't think it was creepy at the time.' The man was a model scout, and she moved to New York City shortly thereafter.
9. One of her earliest gigs was an MTV promo for 'My Super Sweet 16.' 'I was so famous in Kentucky,' Lawrence said.
10. She appeared in a Verizon Wireless commercial alongside the 'Can you hear me now?' guy. 'I was so starstruck,' Lawrence said.
11. Producers of 'Winter's Bone,' for which Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar, originally denied her the part because she was too pretty.
12. But Lawrence fought for it -- hopping on a redeye to New York and showing up sweaty, with a runny nose and hair that hadn't been washed in a week. The rest is history.
14. She knows every word to her favourite movies, 'Dumb and Dumber,' 'Step Brothers,' and 'Anchorman.'
16. Before she was Katniss, she auditioned and lost the parts of Bella Swan in 'Twilight,' Lisbeth Salander in 'Girl With a Dragon Tattoo,' and Emma Stone's character in 'Superbad.'
17. Emma Stone and Zoe Kravitz, her 'X-Men: First Class' co-star, are among her closet friends in Hollywood.
18. In 2012, a distracted Lawrence rear-ended a car because she thought she saw Honey Boo Boo on the street. ''Then I had to get out of the car and explain what happened,' Lawrence said. 'I'm sorry I hit your family, I thought I saw Honey Boo Boo.''
19. In a slightly more embarrassing, and real, celebrity sighting, Lawrence 'turned into a perverted dude' when she saw John Stamos at a party. 'I was following him into rooms and staring at his a--,' Lawrence said. 'I just kept saying 'dude' and 'Uncle Jesse.'
20. Despite blowing away Bradley Cooper in her dancer role in 'Silver Linings Playbook,' Lawrence says she dances 'like a dad at a prom.'
21. Following production on 'Silver Linings Playbook,' Lawrence tried to hook Cooper up with her girl friends. 'I feel like all I've been doing lately is setting him up,' Lawrence said.
23. Her next acting ambition: 'A crazy serial killer like Charlize Theron in 'Monster,'' Lawrence said. 'I'd love to have to shave my head.'
