25 Things You Don't Know About 'Hunger Games' Star Jennifer Lawrence

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hit theatres this weekend, burning a $161 million hole in the box office — all thanks to America’s sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence.
Critics are saying the 23-year-old Oscar winner nails it, delivering a mesmerizing performance that makes the film’s action, adventure, political subtext, and humour work.
How much do you know about the Girl on Fire?
1. Lawrence was born August 15, 1990 -- the first girl to be born on her dad's side of the family in 50 years.
2. She grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, where her parents raised unbroken stallions because they were cheaper.
3. Her family didn't believe in 'seeking medical treatment.' She was hit by a car at 18 months and deformed her tailbone after being thrown from a horse. Neither incident warranted a trip to the doctor's office.
4. Her older brothers, Blaine and Ben, rough-housed with their tomboy sister and, unwillingly, shared their clothes with her growing up.
5. Lawrence's boundless energy and quirky sense of humour made it difficult to fit in at school. She hated recess, field trips, and parties.
6. Her nicknames include 'J.Law,' given to her in the seventh grade, 'Plays With Fire,' because her parents thought they were all done having kids, ...
8. On spring break at the age of 14, she was scouted by a model agent in Union Square. She moved to New York City shortly thereafter.
9. One of her earliest gigs was an MTV promo for 'My Super Sweet 16.' 'I was so famous in Kentucky,' Lawrence joked.
10. She appeared in a Verizon Wireless commercial alongside the 'Can you hear me now?' guy. She later admitted she was super starstruck.
11. Producers of 'Winter's Bone,' for which Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar, originally denied her the part because she was too pretty.
12. But Lawrence fought for it -- hopping on a redeye to New York and showing up sweaty, with a runny nose, and hair that hadn't been washed in a week. The rest is history.
13. She knows every word to her favourite movies, 'Dumb and Dumber,' 'Step Brothers,' and 'Anchorman.'
15. Before she was Katniss, she auditioned and lost the parts of Bella Swan in 'Twilight,' Lisbeth Salander in 'Girl With a Dragon Tattoo,' and Emma Stone's character in 'Superbad.'
16. Emma Stone and Zoe Kravitz, her 'X-Men: First Class' co-star, are among her closest friends in Hollywood.
17. In 2012, a distracted Lawrence rear-ended a car because she thought she saw Honey Boo Boo on the street. ''Then I had to get out of the car and explain what happened,' Lawrence said. 'I'm sorry I hit your family, I thought I saw Honey Boo Boo.''
18. In a slightly more embarrassing, and real, celebrity sighting, Lawrence 'turned into a perverted dude' when she saw John Stamos at a party. 'I was following him into rooms and staring at his a--,' Lawrence said. 'I just kept saying 'dude' and 'Uncle Jesse.''
20. Despite blowing away co-star Bradley Cooper with her dancing in the movie, she says she moves 'like a dad at a prom.'
22. She cut her famous locks into a pixie cut because she said her hair 'couldn't get any uglier.' The Internet had a tizzy, calling the look 'The Kate Gosselin.'
23. During 'Catching Fire' promotions, she met up with Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Yahoo's Marissa Mayer.
26. Her next acting ambition: 'A crazy serial killer like Charlize Theron in 'Monster,'' Lawrence said. 'I'd love to have to shave my head.'
