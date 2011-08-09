Five Surprising Facts About The Indian Mogul Who Built The World's First Billion-Dollar House

When it comes to billionaire Mukesh Ambani, we all know everything about his professional life. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and is worth a staggering $27 billion.



We look beyond his world famous business acumen. Here are five things you didn’t know about Mukesh Ambani.

Jet Setter: The business magnate gifted his wife a $60 million Airbus plane for her 44th birthday. The jet reportedly has been customised to possess an office, hi-end music systems, satellite television and wi-fi. In addition there is a master bedroom and a bathroom with a range of showers.

Car Story: Having always had a penchant for European cars, Mukesh Ambani owns 168. He favours the Mercedes, the Bentley and the Maybach, his most expensive car to date. He was one of the first people to bring it into the country for an unbelievable Rs. 5.25 crore.

Antilla: It is said home is where the heart is. But this 27-story home has a lot more than heart. It consists of a ballroom, three helipads and a swimming pool. Considered to be the world’s most expensive home, it cost Mukesh Ambani $1 billion. Too bad ‘bad vaastu’ is preventing him and his family from moving in.

Jungle Adventure: Last year, the entire Ambani family holidayed at Kruger National Park in South Africa. It offers a range of private and luxurious stay packages that assure you the utmost comfort and privacy. Mukesh Ambani, a self confessed wildlife lover has stated in an interview that holidaying in places with ‘clean air’ and those that are ‘in the midst of nature’ make him feel like he has entered another world altogether.

Movie Buff: When it comes to entertainment, Mukesh Ambani doesn’t ask for much. This billionaire is an avid movie watcher and not being able to go to a theatre doesn’t stop him. In order to satiate his movie craving, Ambani has created, on the 8th floor of his new house, a massive 50 seat theatre.

This post originally appeared on Luxpresso.

Could Ambani Be In Danger Of Losing His Billion-Dollar Home? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.