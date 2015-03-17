What you can rent for $3,500 a month in San Francisco

Zumper A $US3,600 apartment in SoMa.

San Francisco continues to earn the dubious honour of being the most expensive rental market in the country.

According to the most recent analysis by real estate marketplace Zumper, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco has climbed to an all-time high of $US3,460 a month.

To give you a better idea of what the median rent will get you, Zumper helped us compile a list of apartments that rent for around $US3,500 in various San Francisco neighborhoods.

