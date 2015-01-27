Here's What Median Rent Will Get You In Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley may be the center of the tech world, but finding a place to live there can be tough.

Gentrification brought on by the tech boom has drastically driven up housing prices, so much so that the area has become unaffordable for many.

In Menlo Park, for example, home to Facebook HQ, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $US2,300 a month.

Our friends at Zumper helped us compile a list of one-bedroom apartments you can rent for around the median price in six Silicon Valley cities: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Menlo Park, and San Jose.

