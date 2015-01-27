Here's What Median Rent Will Get You In Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley may be the center of the tech world, but finding a place to live there can be tough.
Gentrification brought on by the tech boom has drastically driven up housing prices, so much so that the area has become unaffordable for many.
In Menlo Park, for example, home to Facebook HQ, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $US2,300 a month.
Our friends at Zumper helped us compile a list of one-bedroom apartments you can rent for around the median price in six Silicon Valley cities: Palo Alto, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Menlo Park, and San Jose.
Rent: $US2,146 - $US2,428/month
Neighbourhood: Cupertino
The complex has a variety of floor plans varying in price. A swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and laundry center are among its amenities.
Rent: $US2,395/month
Neighbourhood: Menlo Park
The kitchen has a dishwasher and garbage disposal, and the complex has its own swimming pool.
Rent: $US2,137 - $US2,375/month
Neighbourhood: Mountain View
The kitchen may be a bit small, but there's a nice fitness center and a swimming pool.
Rent: $US2,200/month
Neighbourhood: Mountain View
It has brand-new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plus the living room looks spacious.
Rent: $US2,700/month
Neighbourhood: Crescent Park, Palo Alto
It also has a shared laundry room and extra storage in the basement.
Rent: $US2,500/month
Neighbourhood: Downtown Palo Alto
It may not have a dishwasher, but you do get access to a covered parking spot.
Rent: $US2,595/month
Neighbourhood: Midtown Palo Alto
Ground-floor apartments open onto a nice courtyard area.
Rent: $US1,825 - $US1,933/month
Neighbourhood: Downtown San Jose
One-bedroom apartments in this complex have up to 819 square feet of space, and the ceilings are 15 feet tall.
Rent: $US1,849/month
Neighbourhood: San Jose
Each unit has a washer, dryer, and new appliances. There's also a saltwater pool on the premises.
Rent: $US1,795/month
Neighbourhood: Anderson West, San Jose
There seems to be a good amount of space, but utilities aren't included.
Rent: $US1,882 - $US2,145/month
Neighbourhood: Santa Clara
The complex has different floor plans at varying prices, plus a pool and a fitness center.
Rent: $US1,969 - $US2,244/month
Neighbourhood: Santa Clara
These apartments are convenient to nearby hiking trails and each have their own balcony.
