Here's what you can earn working at Microsoft (a LOT!)

Microsoft has been a dominant force in the tech industry for decades. Love it or hate it, nearly everyone everywhere is touched, influenced or somehow dependent upon this company and its products.
Microsoft is also famous for paying well. The company created about 10,000 millionaires out of its early employees, so the story goes.
Today, Microsoft employs about 123,000 people, and while not all of them are millionaires, they are paid well and often get generous raises, too.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Microsoft, ranked from lowest to highest. We also tossed in some salaries of less senior, but still well paying jobs.
(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 6 reported salaries.)
Salary: $US105,908
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US113,310
A service engineer works with customers, either helping the customer solve problems or helping the customer figure out how to best install/use Microsoft technology, according to a Microsoft job posting.
Salary: $US112,721
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US148,099
An Escalation Engineer is an experienced customer support person who helps Microsoft customers troubleshoot problems, according to Microsoft job listing.
Salary: $US184,640
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US282,710
Microsoft has huge research and development facilities where people study everything related to computers and tech.
A senior researcher is expected to have at least 5 years experience in the field of study, according to a job posting for a senior security researcher.
Salary: $US190,000
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US314,522
As its name implies, a senior director is senior, middle-management position at the company.
For instance, in a job listing for a senior director of brand strategy, Microsoft says the job requires 8+ years of experience and the work requires developing strategy.
Salary: $US183,980
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US194,190
A creative director is a senior design position at Microsoft.
This person decides the product's vision, its user interface, look & feel and so on, according to a job posting for Creative Director of Microsoft's new 3D glasses, the HoloLens.
Salary: $US176,008
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US237,934
Caring for 123,000 people requires a team of HR people.
An HR director is a senior level role that requires a minimum 10 years in related human resources roles, according to a Microsoft job posting.
Salary: $US182,959
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US262,286
A software architect is one of the many roles for available for a programmer.
It typically involves designing large or complex systems including product roadmaps, according to a job posting for a principal software architect at Microsoft.
Salary: $US175,642
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US268,639
A director of business operations is a senior business analysis role that helps plan and monitor the overall resources a business unit needs.
It could include business development and finance, according to a Microsoft job posting.
Salary: $US178,513
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US271,582
There are many flavours of program manager at Microsoft.
These people make sure teams are building what customers will want to buy. A principal group program manager is expected to have 5+ years' experience managing software projects, according to a Microsoft job listing.
Salary: $US201,429
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US342,436
Microsoft has many layers of marketing managers.
A senior director manages a team and the role includes product definition, marketing strategy and launch strategy, according to the LinkedIn profile of Scott Erickson, the senior director of HoloLens.
Salary: $US197,357
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US347,210
The 'director of engineering' role at Microsoft is another team leader position, and there's a wide variety of these types of roles working with products, customers, partners.
Salary: $US207,111
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US432,961
A director of development is a sort of catch-all title for a senior manager of a team of people creating new tech for the company.
For instance in a job listing for Director of Advanced Development will lead the engineering of Microsoft's new product, the Microsoft Surface Hub.
Salary: $US224,990
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc: $US457,382
With 123,000 employees, the company has a lot of high-paying middle-management positions.
Although Satya Nadella has been reorganising the company to reduce management layers, there are still plenty of GMs, who rank a few levels below the CEO.
