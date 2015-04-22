Here's what you can earn working at Microsoft (a LOT!)

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks to the troops

Microsoft has been a dominant force in the tech industry for decades. Love it or hate it, nearly everyone everywhere is touched, influenced or somehow dependent upon this company and its products.

Microsoft is also famous for paying well. The company created about 10,000 millionaires out of its early employees, so the story goes.

Today, Microsoft employs about 123,000 people, and while not all of them are millionaires, they are paid well and often get generous raises, too.

Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Microsoft, ranked from lowest to highest. We also tossed in some salaries of less senior, but still well paying jobs.

(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 6 reported salaries.)

