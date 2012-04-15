You Could Buy A HOUSE For What These Celebrities Pay In Property Taxes

Photo: Keller Williams Realty

Celebrities live a life most of us can only dream of. Their homes, and the amount they spend on them, exceed most people’s wildest imaginations.To put it in perspective, our friends at Realtor.com found homes across the country that can be purchased for the same amount of money celebrities spent on their 2011 property taxes alone.



For the same amount Candy Spelling spent on property taxes last year, a Houston, Texas, family could buy a pretty nice house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.