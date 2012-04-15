You Could Buy A HOUSE For What These Celebrities Pay In Property Taxes

Photo: Keller Williams Realty
Celebrities live a life most of us can only dream of. Their homes, and the amount they spend on them, exceed most people’s wildest imaginations.To put it in perspective, our friends at Realtor.com found homes across the country that can be purchased for the same amount of money celebrities spent on their 2011 property taxes alone.
For the same amount Candy Spelling spent on property taxes last year, a Houston, Texas, family could buy a pretty nice house.
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in Leland, N.C., that sits on .66 acres
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Valdosta, Ga., that sits on .15 acres and has a rear patio.
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1880 farmhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, that comes with a three-car garage.
Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley paid $124,599 in property taxes in 2011 on their former home, which was later bought by the LA Clippers' Chris Paul.
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Martinsville, Va., that sits on a .38-acre lot.
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Largo, Fla. with a pool and two-car garage
For the same amount, you can buy a two-bedroom, three-bathroom, Colonial-style townhouse in Mount Laurel, N.J.
For the same amount, you can buy a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Dublin, Ohio, that has a brick fireplace and two walk-in closets.
Bren Simon, widow of former Indiana Pacers owner Melvin Simon, paid $363,795 in property taxes in 2011.
For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Albuquerque, N.M. with a two-car garage and walled backyard.
Before she sold her home to Petra Ecclestone, Candy Spelling paid $829,904 in property taxes in 2011.
For the same amount, you could buy a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Houston, Texas, that sits on .14 acres.
