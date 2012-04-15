You Could Buy A HOUSE For What These Celebrities Pay In Property Taxes

Abby Rogers
wahlberg house

Photo: Keller Williams Realty

Celebrities live a life most of us can only dream of. Their homes, and the amount they spend on them, exceed most people’s wildest imaginations.To put it in perspective, our friends at Realtor.com found homes across the country that can be purchased for the same amount of money celebrities spent on their 2011 property taxes alone.

For the same amount Candy Spelling spent on property taxes last year, a Houston, Texas, family could buy a pretty nice house.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne paid $65,904 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house on a corner lot in Acworth, Ga.

Source: Realtor.com

Mark Wahlberg paid $76,794 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home in Leland, N.C., that sits on .66 acres

Source: Realtor.com

Rihanna paid $87,310, in property taxes on her former house in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Valdosta, Ga., that sits on .15 acres and has a rear patio.

Source: Realtor.com

Anna Kournikova paid $88,497 in property taxes in 2011 on her former house.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1880 farmhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, that comes with a three-car garage.

Source: Realtor.com

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley paid $124,599 in property taxes in 2011 on their former home, which was later bought by the LA Clippers' Chris Paul.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Martinsville, Va., that sits on a .38-acre lot.

Source: Realtor.com

'Real Housewives' stars Paul and Adrienne Nassif spent $176,751 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Largo, Fla. with a pool and two-car garage

Source: Realtor.com

Lisa Vanderpump paid $190,899 in property taxes in 2011 on her former home.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a two-bedroom, three-bathroom, Colonial-style townhouse in Mount Laurel, N.J.

Source: Realtor.com

Socialite Suzanne Saperstein paid $327,631 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Dublin, Ohio, that has a brick fireplace and two walk-in closets.

Source: Realtor.com

Bren Simon, widow of former Indiana Pacers owner Melvin Simon, paid $363,795 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you can buy a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Albuquerque, N.M. with a two-car garage and walled backyard.

Source: Realtor.com

Before she sold her home to Petra Ecclestone, Candy Spelling paid $829,904 in property taxes in 2011.

Source: Realtor.com

For the same amount, you could buy a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Houston, Texas, that sits on .14 acres.

Source: Realtor.com

Mega-mansions aren't celebrities' only indulgence.

Check out these ridiculous celebrity purchases >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.