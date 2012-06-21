What Yahoo! Should Do With Search

A few weeks ago, I said that Ross Levinsohn needed to make 3 phone calls in his first day on the job as interim CEO at Yahoo (YHOO).



I said the first call should be made to Jack Ma. We now have the outline of a deal with Alibaba Group and Yahoo. The market still seems unwilling to give Yahoo shares any credit for this deal until they are sure that Alibaba has the money to pay for the deal. But this appears to be a sure thing.

