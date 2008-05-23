What Would You Do For $12 Million?

We’re really sorry we missed the MediaBistro Circus confab earlier this week, and not just for the amusing invite some of us received, but because we heard Laurel Touby (SA 100 #67) took her ringmaster duties pretty seriously.



Serious enough, in fact, to sport a top-hat and clown pants. In public. And though it’s hard to tell from this photo, and we aren’t really experts, we believe that is some sort of riding crop she’s got in her left hand.

Touby, of course, is known for her sartorial flair. She’s also known for netting $12 million plus a $3 million earnout on the sale of her company to JupiterMedia (JUPM) last summer. Clearly, she’s earning it.

