What Would You Ask An Astronaut?

Photo: Shutterstock

Tomorrow I’m lucky enough to be getting the chance to spend the day at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. for a NASA social event.During my day there, I will get the chance to ask questions of NASA astronaut Don Petit.



We will also have a connection to the International Space Station and talk to the astronauts currently there, including Kevin Ford, and Tom Marshburn, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield.

If you have any questions for any of these astronauts, feel free to add them in the comments, tweet them at @microbelover or email me at [email protected].

Here’s the details of the Q and A:

The NASA TV broadcast begins at 10 a.m., when astronaut Don Pettit will join us to talk about what it was like to live and work in space for 370 days during three missions to the International Space Station….

Following his presentation, Pettit will answer questions from participants, and then we’ll transition to a live Q&A session with NASA astronauts Kevin Ford and Tom Marshburn, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the space station. Afterward, you’ll hear from the Associate Administrator for the Human Exploration & Operations Mission Directorate and experts discussing science aboard the orbiting laboratory.

What questions would you ask the astronauts?

