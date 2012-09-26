10 Careers These Stars Would Choose If They Weren't Famous

Find out what Jennifer Aniston wants to be in her next life…

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

We know: It’s difficult to imagine celebrities doing anything other than what they became famous for.Jennifer Aniston forever will be remembered as Rachel Green in “Friends” and the name Justin Bieber will always call to mind a boyish pop wonder serenading lovestruck teenage girls.



But sometimes we can’t help but ask: What if the celebs we know today never became famous? How would they be earning a living?

From working at a fast food joint to entering the priesthood, we took the liberty of putting together a list of jobs certain stars may have pursued if fame never came calling.

Jennifer Aniston: Party Planner If Jennifer Aniston wasn't attending star-studded parties, we bet she'd be planning them. In a 2011 interview with Rachael Ray, Aniston said she would be a party planner if she weren't an actress. We're willing to wager she's been to enough fabulous fetes to know how to put one together successfully. Matthew McConaughey: Lawyer Danica McKellar: Mathematics Professor Not only did Danica McKellar study mathematics at UCLA and graduate with honours, but the actress also has written several books aimed at young girls hoping to master maths-related concepts. She clearly knows her stuff and her eagerness to help others learn makes her the perfect candidate for a teaching position. Tom Cruise: Priest Before he started making millions in Hollywood, Tom Cruise was travelling down the road to priesthood. He studied for a year at St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio, before leaving and later pursuing an acting career. Considering he's now the world's most famous Scientologist, the idea of Cruise dedicating his life to religion isn't so off base. Ryan Reynolds: Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman: Even if he hadn't portrayed a superhero in 'Green Lantern,' we think Ryan Reynolds still would have found a way to play dress up while saving the day. Reynolds stated that if it wasn't for his acting career, he most likely would have followed in his father's footsteps and became a Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman. Personally, we're glad he found success on the big screen and not as a Mountie. Taylor Swift: Professional horseback rider Taylor Swift's mother first put this famous singer in the saddle before she was even a year old. Growing up, Swift competed in horse shows and even though she gave up her hobby to pursue a singing career, we think Swift would ride professionally if she ever tired of music. Justin Bieber: Fast food worker 'Do you want fries with that?' is what Justin Bieber might be asking if he hadn't stolen the hearts of tween girls by serenading them with catchy pop songs. The Biebs has admitted that if he wasn't singing, he'd probably be earning a living the way lots of his fans probably do. Britney Spears: Teacher We all remember Britney Spears emerging as a barely-dressed schoolgirl in the '90s video 'Baby One More Time.' But if her music career never took off, the pop star has said she would have taken on a different role in the school system: Last year, Spears told Popjustice.com she'd love to be a teacher, specializing in reading or history. (Let it be noted the pop princess never finished high school). Joe Jonas: Restaurateur When the whole famous musician thing starts to get old, Joe Jonas has told AOL Music that he hopes to open his own restaurant. Apparently, he's a fairly talented cook, although we're fairly certain the chance to eat a meal prepared by a JoBro would be incentive enough to lure certain diners. Kim Kardashian: Wedding Planner Just kidding. (Sorry, we had to). But these celebs should stick to their day jobs ... The highest paid actors on TV this fall >

