PETER SCHIFF: Here's What The US Will Look Like If I Were King

If Peter Schiff was named King of the United States, what would he do? More specifically, what would he cut?
“Well, what am I not gonna cut?” Schiff, author of a new book “The Real Crash,” tells Business Insider chief Henry Blodget.
Watch the video below to find out what Peter Schiff would cut and keep if he ruled the country:
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti
