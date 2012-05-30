PETER SCHIFF: Here's What The US Will Look Like If I Were King

If Peter Schiff was named King of the United States, what would he do? More specifically, what would he cut?



“Well, what am I not gonna cut?” Schiff, author of a new book “The Real Crash,” tells Business Insider chief Henry Blodget.

Watch the video below to find out what Peter Schiff would cut and keep if he ruled the country:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti

