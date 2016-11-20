US

What would happen to the Earth if the moon exploded

Kevin Reilly, Kevin Loria

 Neal Stephenson’s 2015 sci-fi novel “Seveneves” begins with, “The moon blew up with no warning and no apparent reason.” It turns out that scientists think his ideas of what might happen next are plausible — and those results don’t look good for anyone living on Earth.

