I flew on the world’s best business class that can cost over $8,500 for a round trip. Here’s what it was like.

I had a great experience during my 22 hours in business class. Kaila Yu

I used points from credit-card bonuses to pay for an $US8,605 ($AU12,077) business-class flight on Qatar Airways.

My private pod had a seat that turned into a flatbed and a sliding door for privacy.

I ate delicious plane food including chicken machboos, Arabic mezze, and buttermilk panna cotta.

Qatar Airways has won the best business-class title for years — so I was excited to finally fly it when I traveled to Spain last year.

But since I didn’t have the budget for an $US8,605 ($AU12,077) round-trip flight, I carefully paid with points from credit card sign-up bonuses.

I spent 202,500 miles (325,892km) plus $US450 ($AU632) in taxes for the round trip from Los Angeles to Barcelona. Award flights using points can be challenging to book, so I hired a professional through PointsPro, which was another $US300 ($AU421).

My trip to Spain took a total of 22 hours because I flew past Barcelona for a nine-hour layover in Doha before heading to my original destination. If I had flown directly to Barcelona, the flight would have been closer to 14 hours.

But it was all worth it — I enjoyed my Qatar Airways flight even more than my first trip to Spain.

Boarding the plane was seamless — and I got a few gifts for being in business class

Checking in at the airport was easy because business-class passengers have a separate line with no wait. Usually, I would have access to the business-class lounge before the flight, but it was closed due to COVID-19.

Boarding was also effortless as I was one of the first guests on the plane.

I was impressed by the luxury amenity kit. Kaila Yu

I had been looking forward to Qatar Airway’s business class because of the Qsuite, which comes with a bed and a flight attendant on call. There was also a sliding door, so I felt safe in my private pod.

The airline also offers a double bed, ideal for couples who want to sleep side-by-side.

After boarding, I ordered a tart non-alcoholic lemon and mint beverage.

I also received an amenity kit, created by the luxury brand Bric’s. The kit included a facial mist, an anti-aging moisturizer, a lip balm from Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, earplugs, an eye mask, and socks.

I was given comfy pajamas that I got to keep.

I was able to keep the pajamas I received. Kaila Yu

It felt great to change from my street clothes into pajamas, socks, and slippers.

The food felt gourmet

Qatar Airway’s menu had lots of options. Kaila Yu

I got dinner shortly after takeoff through the on-demand menu, which you can order from at any time.

I ordered traditional Arabic food during my flight. Kaila Yu

I wanted to try traditional cuisine, so I ordered the Arabic mezze with hummus, moutabel, and tabouleh for my appetizer, which was delicious.

I ordered the Chicken machboos with fried onions, cashews, and mint raita for my main.

I ordered the chicken machboos for dinner. Kaila Yu

I enjoyed the tangy buttermilk panna cotta with passion fruit for dessert.

I ate panna cotta for dessert. Kaila Yu

The turn-down service felt luxurious

Another major perk of my flight was the seat, which turned into a flatbed with the push of a button.

My seat turned into a flatbed. Kaila Yu

After dinner, I ordered the turn-down service and stepped out of my pod so that my flight attendant could make my bed, adding a pillow, mattress, and plush blanket.

Once I took a nap, I enjoyed an afternoon tea snack and watched TV.

I loved my experience so much that I didn’t want to get off the plane

I ate a full breakfast before the plane landed in Barcelona. Kaila Yu

Before the flight ended, I received a multi-course breakfast and Godiva chocolates.

I was sad to deplane because it had felt like I was on a private flight. Though the business-class cabin was about 60% full, other passengers onboard were enclosed in their own pods and I hardly saw them.

I received Godiva chocolates before I got off the plane. Kaila Yu

I also appreciated never having to wait in line for the bathroom, which is a huge pet peeve of mine in economy class.

I’m already looking forward to flying with Qatar Airways again.