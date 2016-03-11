What the world's armies eat

Amanda Macias
Spain mrePhotographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio IacchettiThe Spanish military’s field ration.

One of the biggest challenges facing any military is providing each soldier with a lightweight, self-contained, high-calorie meal inside of a combat zone.

These individual field rations called “Meal Ready-to-Eat”(MRE) are designed to give service members well-balanced meals that can last them an entire day.

Photographer Fabrizia Parisi and curator G
iulio Iacchetti showcase various types of rations developed by each army in their exhibition Razione K: Meals for Soldiers in Action.

All photos published with permission.

Russia

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

New Zealand

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

United Kingdom

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Sweden

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Denmark

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Ukraine

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Italy

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

US

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

France

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Spain

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Israel

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Estonia

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Slovenia

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Germany

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Thailand

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Lithuania

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Poland

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

The Netherlands

Photographer: Fabrizia Parisi, Curated By: Giulio Iacchetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.