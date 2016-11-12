Here's what it's really like to work on a cruise ship

The INSIDER Summary:
• Julian Austin worked on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship for seven months.
• It’s a great job for people who want to travel and meet new people.
• However, having little separation between work and life and no days off takes a toll.
After travelling to about 30 countries and working various jobs along the way, 28-year-old Julian Austin decided that he wanted to build a career without sacrificing his love of exploring the world.
His seven-month stint as sports staff on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship gave him the opportunity to do just that.
While Austin said the job is not for everyone, it was a great way for him to learn new skills, meet new people, and live a completely different lifestyle than he ever had before.
Austin, who writes about his travels on Man Travels World, spoke to INSIDER about what working on a cruise ship is really like.
Julian Austin seeks out jobs that involve travel, but found it tough to balance alongside a legitimate career.
He's worked at a ski resort, volunteered in Colombia, taught in South Korea, and worked for a startup while backpacking through Europe.
His contract on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship provided more stability, while still allowing him to see the world.
Austin remembers a man proposing to his girlfriend after she came down from climbing the wall as one of his more memorable experiences on the job.
'It's a long-lasting memory that I won't forget -- I know they won't forget,' he said.
In addition to his role as sports staff, his contract required 'other duties,' such as marching in an 'Island Frenzy' costume parade and dancing as a male stripper for 'Ladies Night.'
'It got to a point where I was like, 'I don't want to do this,' but yet, we're the sports staff, so we're the fit people on board,' he said.
'You're always setting an alarm and you always have to be somewhere,' he said.
'That is the difficult part about it, separation,' he said. 'You're constantly mixed with work and personal life, and it all gets intertwined... there were only 1,200 crew members and I think my high school was three times that.'
Still, the job comes with great perks. Austin trained for his scuba certification in the ship's pool and went diving in the US Virgin Islands.
'I'd been surrounded by land in Georgia growing up, so diving was something I knew about, but never jumped at the opportunity,' he said.
He also served as a crew welfare representative, meeting with the captain and hotel director to represent his department and plan activities for the crew.
'You definitely notice it when you first get on board, that first night you're in your bed and you're rocking,' he said. 'It's something to get used to. There's days when you feel off, your equilibrium is just off, but it could be from the night you partied before.'
'You work hard, you play hard,' he said. 'The one thing that maybe people don't think is that we're having a good time. There's parties. There's places to hang out and relax.'
'Everybody says 'Do it while you're young,'' he said. 'I hate that. I'm going to travel for the rest of my life.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.