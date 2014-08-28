What Everyone's Really Doing During Conference Calls

Conference calls sound like a good idea in theory. If you get everybody on the phone at once, a conference call should be just as effective for a meeting as a conference room, right?

Sure, aside from the fact that nobody’s paying attention.

According to a new survey from conference call provider Intercall, 82% of people admit to doing something other than the call while they’re on the line — like eating, exercising, or going to the bathroom.

Check out the below infographic to see what everybody’s doing instead of listening attentively:

