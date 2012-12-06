Here's What The Women Of Business Insider Really Want For The Holidays

Photo: Shutterstock

It’s not easy to pick out the perfect gift for a girlfriend or wife, and some presents can seriously bomb.We asked the ladies of Business Insider what their ideal present from a significant other would be this holiday season, and we came up with some great places to buy those gifts.



Guys, we hope you’ll take inspiration from this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.