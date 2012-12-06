Here's What The Women Of Business Insider Really Want For The Holidays

Photo: Shutterstock
It’s not easy to pick out the perfect gift for a girlfriend or wife, and some presents can seriously bomb.We asked the ladies of Business Insider what their ideal present from a significant other would be this holiday season, and we came up with some great places to buy those gifts.
Guys, we hope you’ll take inspiration from this list.
A nice dinner is a sweet thought, but you can amp up that evening out by signing up for a cooking lesson or wine tasting class.
Sur La Table offers cooking classes at dozens of locations around the U.S., ranging from $59 to $85 per person.
Take a lesson and prepare a romantic meal together -- the kitchen retailer's holiday class offerings include holiday cookies, 'perfect' prime rib, and 'date night' surf and turf.
This is an easy wish to satisfy.
Nespresso released its one-touch single cup 'U' espresso machine this fall, and the device is cool looking and compact enough for tiny kitchens. Pick one up at Williams-Sonoma for $199.95.
One of our editors would flip for these leather booties from DV by Dolce Vita.
They're great for day or night, and look adorable with a dress or pants. Pick them up for $129 at Bloomingdale's; if you order them in the wrong size, the company will ship an exchanged pair for free.
Jewelry is a great holiday gift, and it doesn't have to break the bank.
One reporter told us she was secretly hoping for Alexis Bittar's crystal encrusted earrings (pictured), available online for $195.
Designer Rebecca Minkoff also offers some trendy jewelry, including several pairs of earrings for well under $100.
Lots of ladies on staff wanted nothing more than to be whisked away for a romantic weekend.
Make this sweet gift even sweeter by giving her a cute weekend bag to pack in, like Lululemon's $148 'take me with you tote,' with lots of pockets and an electric blue exterior.
Or track your global travels together with UncommonGoods' $24 'scratch map,' pictured.
We have a feeling most of the girls in the office would drool over Chanel's classic flap bag, which is truly timeless. The bags, which are available at Chanel boutiques, cost around $4,000 -- a serious splurge.
For a more affordable alternative, check out the MICHAEL Michael Kors Sloan Quilt clutch, which comes in black and red and costs $228 at Nordstrom.
A Broadway show is almost guaranteed to be a great present, and there are plenty of ways to score tickets without paying full price.
Grab some hot chocolate and brave the TKTS line for show tickets, which can be had at a 50 per cent discount for day-of performances.
Or keep an eye out for the next Broadway Week NYC, a semi-regular event when tickets to many shows can be had at a 2-for-1 price.
We heard from one editor who wants 'a wallet that zips all the way around.'
Leather goods retailer Tusk's new double zip checkbook clutch fits the bill, with enough space for 12 cards, a checkbook, and a cell phone.
It costs a modest $138, and even made it onto Oprah's famed 'favourite things' list this year.
A pair of super-warm Ugg slippers are the ideal cold weather gift.
Our personal favourite is the Ansley, available for $100 from Zappos. The slippers are made of sheepskin inside and out, and come in colours from chestnut to emerald (pictured).
Most of the women in our office said they would be thrilled with a gift that involved some quality time.
Even if you're not a chef, you can make a standard meal at home feel special with a few romantic items.
Pick up a set of fancy candle holders -- we like these rustic cast aluminium tapers from West Elm, for $29 to $34 (pictured) -- and if she likes wine, order a gift set of her favourite vino from Sokolin. Many of the gift packages come with a set of wine glasses, or you can customise your own.
Send her to the spa for some alone time, or join her for a couples' treatment.
Either way, this employee would be pleased with a gift card to SpaFinder, which is redeemable at thousands of spas around the country, can be printed, mailed, or emailed, and won't expire.
Apple's new iPad Mini is the best tablet on the market, and the small size makes it convenient enough to throw in a purse.
We recommend the 32GB WiFi-only version, which is available from the Apple store for $429.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.