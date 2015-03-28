US

The truth about Spanx -- a woman's dirty little secret when dressing up

Joe Avella

The BI Life team gives us a crash course on Spanx. Spanx is an American hosiery company founded in 2000 by Sara Blakely.

The company mainly manufactures pantyhose and other undergarments for women and, since 2010, produces male garments. Spanx specialises in foundation garments, including undergarments and bodysuit shape wear, which are intended to give the wearer a slim and shapely appearance.

Produced by Joe Avella

