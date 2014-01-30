If You Like This Beer, Then You'll Love This Wine [Infographic]

Both wine and beer are acquired tastes, but some people prefer one over the other.

So Zach Mack, the NYC-based co-owner of Alphabet City Beer Co., combined forces with wine information website VinePair to make an infographic that pairs up different wines with beers based on your taste preference.

For example, people who love a light wheat beer would also likely enjoy a glass of chardonnay. On the other hand, Merlot drinkers — one of the most commonly recommended wines for first timers — should give an easy pale ale a try.

So if you’ve been meaning to expand your taste pallet and make the switch from beer to wine (or vice versa), take a look at the infographic below.

