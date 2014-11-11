Microsoft Windows Is Now More Than 30 Years Old -- Here's How Drastically It's Changed Over The Years

Thirty-one years ago on Monday, Microsoft introduced the first version of Windows, known as Windows 1.0.

The software wasn’t officially released until 1985, but Gates took the wraps off Microsoft’s first computer operating system during an event at New York City’s Plaza Hotel on Nov. 10, 1983.

We’ve come a long way since then — three decades later, the Windows ecosystem has gone through about 15 iterations.

Here’s a look at how Windows has changed throughout the years.

